UserTesting Inc’s (NYSE:USER) Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 27th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USER shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

UserTesting stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

