Van ECK Associates Corp Has $112.90 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $112,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in NOV by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NOV by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

