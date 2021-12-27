Van ECK Associates Corp Has $70.05 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Diamondback Energy worth $70,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.