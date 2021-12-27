Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 95,488 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.64% of Masco worth $86,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5,814.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

