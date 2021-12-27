Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 113,784 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 113,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.38% of Skyworks Solutions worth $103,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,813,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $153.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

