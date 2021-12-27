Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,690 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $61,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FMC by 59.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

