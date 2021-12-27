Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,303,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,781,570 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of New Gold worth $74,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.51 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.