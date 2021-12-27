Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 882,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $72,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.82 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

