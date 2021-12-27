Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$80.82 during trading hours on Monday. 31,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,341. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

