Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1,305.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,018,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $300.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.18. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.