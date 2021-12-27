Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading 2.8% Higher

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €114.20 ($129.77) and last traded at €114.00 ($129.55). 145,632 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €110.85 ($125.97).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on Varta in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Varta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.33 ($118.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 49.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

