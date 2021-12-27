VAULT Market Capitalization Hits $2.80 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $2,589.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00010679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.79 or 0.07873550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,763.41 or 0.99946644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 505,482 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

