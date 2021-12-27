VeChain Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. VeChain has a total market cap of $6.56 billion and $394.74 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008727 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

