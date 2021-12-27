Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

