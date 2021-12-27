Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after buying an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 193,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,117,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 435,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,917,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $223.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

