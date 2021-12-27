Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.03 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Constellation Brands worth $58,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

NYSE:STZ opened at $244.04 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.