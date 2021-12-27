Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Clorox worth $64,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clorox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $169.83 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

