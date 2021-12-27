Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,727 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of First American Financial worth $66,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 106.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

