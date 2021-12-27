Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VINC. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

