Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

VIST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

VIST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. 2,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,689. The company has a market cap of $448.07 million, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Amundi acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

