Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) versus Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Critical Contrast

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and Six Flags Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.39 -$423.38 million $0.49 87.94

Vivid Seats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivid Seats and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 2 4 0 2.67 Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 9 0 2.90

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.01%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Vivid Seats on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

