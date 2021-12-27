Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 219 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

