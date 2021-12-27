Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

NYSE:APO opened at $74.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,008,572 shares of company stock worth $68,795,055. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.