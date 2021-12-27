Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $322,000 Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

ACGL opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $44.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.