Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $426,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Astec Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Astec Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

