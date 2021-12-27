Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $48.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

