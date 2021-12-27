Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

