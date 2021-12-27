Wade G W & Inc. Has $32.82 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,160,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,445,000 after purchasing an additional 85,711 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 62,405 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.