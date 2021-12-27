Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 7,589 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $42.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.