Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 81,760 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,760 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.