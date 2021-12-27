Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 1,413 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $166.75. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

