WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,323. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.