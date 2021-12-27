Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agree Realty (ADC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

12/14/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

12/13/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

12/6/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

12/3/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

11/30/2021 – Agree Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

11/17/2021 – Agree Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

11/4/2021 – Agree Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,428. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Agree Realty Co alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,850 shares of company stock worth $460,091 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.