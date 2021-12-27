Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.60% of Welbilt worth $52,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.29. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.70 million. Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.