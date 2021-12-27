Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Purchases New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for 0.0% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $342.42. 580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,756. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.