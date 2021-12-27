Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 0.9% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

