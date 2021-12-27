Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $160.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

