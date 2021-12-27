Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 16,444 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $91,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $83.55.

