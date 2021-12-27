Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $156.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.