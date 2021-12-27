Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen Buys 2,500 Shares

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Ilkka Tapio Suominen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.05 per share, with a total value of C$92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,775.

WPK opened at C$36.59 on Monday. Winpak Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$34.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$320.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.1866965 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

