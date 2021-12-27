WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Farmers National Banc worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,702 shares of company stock valued at $383,862. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

