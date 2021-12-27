WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $92,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.70 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $273.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.20.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

