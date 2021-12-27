WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $373,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

