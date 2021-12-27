WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,076 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,319,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $22.74 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

