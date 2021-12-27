WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,174 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of First Bank worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRBA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 292,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

