WorkQuest Token Market Capitalization Reaches $804,175.59 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $804,175.59 and $255,869.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,432 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

