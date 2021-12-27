Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.35

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 7535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

