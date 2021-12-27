Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $51,099.74 or 0.99492475 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $13.23 billion and $108.73 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $769.60 or 0.01498425 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

