XTRABYTES Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $219,797.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00177844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00225984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00029255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.11 or 0.07907124 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

