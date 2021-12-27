YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $184.47 on Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $184.47 or 0.00362113 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $9.50 million and $523,373.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

